EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0088

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $2,808.28 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00873071 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,262.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

