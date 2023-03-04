EAC (EAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,378.42

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 1% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $3,378.42 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00403908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00874289 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,819.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.