Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRXGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.26) to GBX 900 ($10.86) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.48) to GBX 598 ($7.22) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.46) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

