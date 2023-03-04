Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0124 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $32,862.56 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001947 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00423309 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,365.00 or 0.28612882 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.