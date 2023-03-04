Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Cut to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

