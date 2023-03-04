Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Cut to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
