Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 168.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of DEI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

