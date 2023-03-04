DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DBL traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.85. 34,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,043. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.