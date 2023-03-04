DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DBL traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.85. 34,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,043. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

