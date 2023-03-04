Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.99-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr to $3.37-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.99-$3.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $66.89. 539,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,580 in the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donaldson by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.