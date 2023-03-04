Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director James Owens Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.8 %

DCI stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $63,086,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

