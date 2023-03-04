Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.78

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.78 and traded as low as $56.50. Dollarama shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 401 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLMAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Dollarama Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

