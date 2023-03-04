Dogecoin Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.13 billion and $208.75 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00402395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

