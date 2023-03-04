DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $140.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $143.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.90.

DKS opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $138.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10.

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

