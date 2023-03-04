DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DICE stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.