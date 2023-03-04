DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of DICE stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
