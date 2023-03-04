DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.7% annually over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.9 %
DRH stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
