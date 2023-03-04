DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.7% annually over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.80 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

