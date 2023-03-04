DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DEUZF stock remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.