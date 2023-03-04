DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
DEUZF stock remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
