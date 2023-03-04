Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€148.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($157.45) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of Safran stock opened at €135.22 ($143.85) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($98.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.92.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

