Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $675.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $676.81.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $583.86 and its 200 day moving average is $529.61. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

