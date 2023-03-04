Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Given New $1.90 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1.75 to $1.90 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DM. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

DM stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 975,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 321,086 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

