Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,399 ($41.02) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,950.71 ($35.61).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,568 ($30.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.99, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,325 ($40.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,555.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,380.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.50 ($0.66) per share. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,277.31%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

