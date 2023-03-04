Dent Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Dent has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and $9.22 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00423909 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.15 or 0.28653466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It’s based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

