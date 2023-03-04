Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 741,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $664.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.