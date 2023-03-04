Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 741,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Denny’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $664.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.26.
Institutional Trading of Denny’s
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denny’s (DENN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.