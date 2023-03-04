DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the January 31st total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.4 days.

DeNA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNACF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191. DeNA has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

