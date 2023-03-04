Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Reduced by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,652 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

