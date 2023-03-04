Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89-90.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.02 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

