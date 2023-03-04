Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DDF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.90.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 172.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.