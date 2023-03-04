Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:DDF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
