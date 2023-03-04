DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0308 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $704,459.97 and $460.22 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00215292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00100969 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00053871 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,901,807 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

