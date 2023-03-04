DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $687,859.07

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $687,859.07 and $469.44 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00208388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00097629 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00058198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053763 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,902,640 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

