DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.23.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
