DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DBV Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.