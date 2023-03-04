DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVTGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

