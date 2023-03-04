DAO Maker Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $248.84 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $248.84 million and $10.57 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00007495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

