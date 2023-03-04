Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 11,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 36,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

