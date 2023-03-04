cVault.finance Price Reaches $3.04 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $30,405.79 and approximately $216.85 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00012991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

