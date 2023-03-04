Critical Analysis: AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) & Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AltaGas and Keyera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltaGas N/A N/A N/A $1.10 15.98 Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 7.81

Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltaGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

28.7% of AltaGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AltaGas pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. AltaGas pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AltaGas and Keyera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltaGas 0 0 3 0 3.00 Keyera 0 1 2 0 2.67

AltaGas presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.16%. Keyera has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.19%. Given AltaGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AltaGas is more favorable than Keyera.

Profitability

This table compares AltaGas and Keyera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltaGas N/A N/A N/A Keyera N/A N/A N/A

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses. The Utilities segment also includes storage facilities and contracts for interstate natural gas transportation and storage services, as well as the affiliated retail energy marketing business. The Midstream segment connects customers and markets from wellhead to tidewater and beyond. The three pillars of the Midstream segment include: global exports, which includes AltaGas’ two LPG export terminals; natural gas gathering and extraction; and fractionation and liquids handling. AltaGas’ Midstream segment also includes its natural gas and NGL marketing business, domestic logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage capability. The Corporate and Other segment consists of AltaGas’ corporate acti

About Keyera

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets. The Liquid Infrastructure segment operates network of facilities for the gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of the by-products of natural gas processing, including NGLs in mix form and specification NGLs such as ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. The Marketing segment markets a range of products associated with its two infrastructure business lines, primarily propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, and also engages in liquids blending activities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

