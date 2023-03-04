CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Dividend of $1.03 on May 4th

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRH Trading Down 0.5 %

LON CRH opened at GBX 4,255.50 ($51.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,428.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,725.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,347.05. CRH has a one year low of GBX 2,736.50 ($33.02) and a one year high of GBX 4,412 ($53.24).

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CRH from GBX 4,435 ($53.52) to GBX 4,545 ($54.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.