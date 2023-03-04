Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.74

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.74 and traded as high as C$9.90. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 4,842,935 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

About Crescent Point Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

