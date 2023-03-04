Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $13,504.32 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $13,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 263,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,544,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.