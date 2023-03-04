Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 6,250 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $65,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,257,352 shares in the company, valued at $117,301,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $692,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 39,200 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $552,000.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $601,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $4,134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

