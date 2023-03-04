Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Daniel W. Fleming Sells 1,491 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $15,536.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 542,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,120.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRDO stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

