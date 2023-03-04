Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $11.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Hayward stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,713,871 shares of company stock worth $65,917,092 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $672,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $11,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

