Cowen Trims Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price to $10.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWKS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

