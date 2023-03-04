Cowen Trims Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price to $10.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
TWKS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.
Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
