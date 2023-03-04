Cowen Cuts Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target to $4.50

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CNSL opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $357.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.