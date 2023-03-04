Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR:1COV opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Friday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a twelve month high of €50.18 ($53.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of €41.08 and a 200-day moving average of €36.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

