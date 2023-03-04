Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $540.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $580.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $549.75.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $475.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.32 and a 200 day moving average of $496.70. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.