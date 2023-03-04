Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $475.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.70. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.75.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

