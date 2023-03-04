Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.75.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $475.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

