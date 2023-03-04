Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 992,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,901. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosmos Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth $338,000.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

About Cosmos Health

COSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. 1,526,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Cosmos Health has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

See Also

