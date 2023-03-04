Contrasting Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Onfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.49 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Onfolio $1.81 million 5.00 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Core Scientific and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1,551.75%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Onfolio.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% Onfolio N/A N/A N/A

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Onfolio

(Get Rating)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.