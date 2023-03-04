Continuum Finance (CTN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,921.33

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $1,921.33 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

