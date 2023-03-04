ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,929. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

