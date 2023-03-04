Conflux Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $484.74 million and approximately $186.14 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,874,545 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,530,588,959.2567105 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20079413 USD and is down -11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $227,259,191.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

